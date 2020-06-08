Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force

WorldNews Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police forceA majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city’s police department, an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd’s death. Nine of the council’s 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would “dismantle” the department. “It is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe,” Lisa Bender, the council president, said. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period.” Bender...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department

Minneapolis City Council announces plans to disband police department 01:47

 The Minneapolis City Council has announced today (June 7), their intentions of disbanding the city's police force in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis vows to disband police force [Video]

Minneapolis vows to disband police force

A mounting wave of protests calling for police reform swept across the United States on Sunday, while a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledges to disband the city's police department in favor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Plan to disband Minneapolis police department [Video]

Plan to disband Minneapolis police department

Plan to disband the Minneapolis police department, their city council announced today.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published
In Emergency Meeting Minneapolis City Council Makes Changes To MPD Procedures [Video]

In Emergency Meeting Minneapolis City Council Makes Changes To MPD Procedures

Jen Mayerle reports, the Minneapolis City Council voted Friday for police to end the practice of choke holds (2:50). WCCO 4 News At 6 - June 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis council members say they will "end" police department after Floyd death

A majority of Minneapolis City Council members favor phasing out the city's police department and creating a new way to ensure public safety, officials said, a...
Reuters

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey rejects city council's push to defund police, despite veto-proof majority

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday reiterated that he doesn't support abolishing the city's police force, hours after a veto-proof majority of members of the...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •SBSCBC.caTIMESOHH

Minneapolis will dismantle its police force, council members pledge

Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council — a veto-proof majority — pledged on Sunday to dismantle the Police Department, promising to create a new system...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

1lowbattery

Karma 🌬💨😷 RT @ABC7NY: Minneapolis City Council majority backs disbanding police department https://t.co/UCfOoFR7Qc https://t.co/sTOKHNfALA 56 seconds ago

queenAyacodoba1

Queen Ayacodobae This is wonderful yet we have to move fast. https://t.co/JS3t0o0jT2 2 minutes ago

cinders404

cinders 🇨🇦 Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force (from @AP) https://t.co/nA0FZAUiac 8 minutes ago

JeffAdams82

Jeff Adams The Minneapolis city council is the laughingstock of the world. Can't @GovTimWalz do something? Remove the city c… https://t.co/016c32S3h7 10 minutes ago

Kb93621513

Kb Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force https://t.co/Mcw9myobIe theg are nothing but***kissing clowns 12 minutes ago

altobelli_mark

Mark Altobelli #cluelessidiots Minneapolis city council majority backs disbanding police force https://t.co/nkaOdwv0A3 13 minutes ago

epbusiness

EP Business Journal RT @BostonGlobe: Minneapolis council majority backs disbanding police force https://t.co/ujjeJjoeLP 13 minutes ago

wpdeabc15

WPDE ABC15 A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city's police dep… https://t.co/1eq4CZd4hk 15 minutes ago