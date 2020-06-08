Global  

What Does 'Defund The Police' Mean?

Newsy Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
What Does 'Defund The Police' Mean?Watch VideoCalls to defund the police have become a rallying cry for protesters calling out police brutality and racial disparities in policing. But there are plenty of questions about what that means.

Some activists are pushing for police funding to be redirected to Black communities for services like education, health care...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business

IBM Exits Facial Recognition Business 00:17

 IBM announces its departure from developing facial recognition technology in the wake up of recent unrest due to police brutality. The controversial technology has drawn criticism for its racial and gender bias.

Related videos from verified sources

Aurora police issue five changes to department policy, including ban on carotid hold [Video]

Aurora police issue five changes to department policy, including ban on carotid hold

Aurora police on Tuesday announced several changes to their department policies, including a ban on officers using a carotid control hold and certain warnings officers must give before being authorized..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:58Published
Colorado State Senate Passes Police Accountability Bill Almost Unanimously [Video]

Colorado State Senate Passes Police Accountability Bill Almost Unanimously

Protests outside the State Capitol building for the last couple weeks may change police response forever in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:15Published
Sen. Baldwin introduces police reform legislation [Video]

Sen. Baldwin introduces police reform legislation

Sen. Baldwin introduces police reform legislation

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Radical Reforms: Disbanding Police Forces In The US – OpEd

If you can envisage the commencement of a police force as a band of auxiliaries to keep slaves in check, capture escapees and sow much terror, it becomes that...
Eurasia Review

Policies Are Changing, Budgets Are Shrinking, But Protesters Want More

Policies Are Changing, Budgets Are Shrinking, But Protesters Want MoreWatch VideoEvery day since George Floyd's death on a street in Minneapolis, his neck pinned under the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer, hundreds of...
Newsy Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldReuters India

More than 250 Microsoft employees signed a letter asking the company to end police department contracts (MSFT)

More than 250 Microsoft employees signed a letter asking the company to end police department contracts (MSFT)· More than 250 Microsoft employees reportedly signed a letter asking the company to end its work with police departments, support reforms in Seattle including...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

JohnZoshak

John Zoshak 🏳️‍🌈 RT @IjeomaOluo: Wednesday, June 10 at noon pacific. Instagram live with Janaya Khan: What does it mean to defund the police? Instagram:… 5 seconds ago

strawbrryrascal

Claire RT @noname: “If police functions are redistributed across other city agencies, what does that look like? Policing is more than just cops; i… 24 seconds ago

Lesmcness

Les mcness RT @FOX19: TELL US: Would you support defunding local police departments in Ohio? >> https://t.co/6Dp32hhZq8 https://t.co/QL4HS5xNQ8 27 seconds ago

bshep92022

Will I am. What does 'defund the police' mean? The rallying cry sweeping the US – explained https://t.co/dhWt4iM1Yr 49 seconds ago

maximillian_alv

Maximillian Alvarez RT @LaurenKGurley: I learned so much from this excellent @bigblackjacobin piece that explains the differences between campaigns to reform a… 1 minute ago

NawllFistyLore

@NallfisTylor RT @nytimes: From Minneapolis to New York, city and state leaders across the U.S. are already weighing overhauls of law enforcement policie… 1 minute ago

juliegraphics

Julie Ray For those who think #defundthepolice means eliminate the police, please read! https://t.co/JEkHzjg0jV 1 minute ago

WendyVerran

Wendy Sue Verran FIRE HAWK✡️ RT @therecount: BLM activists have started a movement to rethink law enforcement as we know it — so what does “defund the police” really me… 3 minutes ago