John Zoshak 🏳️‍🌈 RT @IjeomaOluo: Wednesday, June 10 at noon pacific. Instagram live with Janaya Khan: What does it mean to defund the police? Instagram:… 5 seconds ago

Claire RT @noname: “If police functions are redistributed across other city agencies, what does that look like? Policing is more than just cops; i… 24 seconds ago

Les mcness RT @FOX19: TELL US: Would you support defunding local police departments in Ohio? >> https://t.co/6Dp32hhZq8 https://t.co/QL4HS5xNQ8 27 seconds ago

Will I am. What does 'defund the police' mean? The rallying cry sweeping the US – explained https://t.co/dhWt4iM1Yr 49 seconds ago

Maximillian Alvarez RT @LaurenKGurley: I learned so much from this excellent @bigblackjacobin piece that explains the differences between campaigns to reform a… 1 minute ago

@NallfisTylor RT @nytimes: From Minneapolis to New York, city and state leaders across the U.S. are already weighing overhauls of law enforcement policie… 1 minute ago

Julie Ray For those who think #defundthepolice means eliminate the police, please read! https://t.co/JEkHzjg0jV 1 minute ago