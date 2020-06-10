Global  

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd to testify on Capitol Hill as Congress debates reforms to police
USATODAY.com Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Philonise Floyd's appearance comes as Democrats and Republicans craft their own bills to address demands from protesters decrying police brutality.
George Floyd’s funeral: Hundreds pay tributes amid calls for racial justice [Video]

George Floyd’s funeral: Hundreds pay tributes amid calls for racial justice

Hundreds packed a church in Houston for the funeral of George Floyd, at the conclusion of six days of mourning after his killing by a police officer in Minneapolis. Family members honoured his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:02Published
Leaders nationwide discuss police reform [Video]

Leaders nationwide discuss police reform

Just hours after a celebration of Floyd's life, new hope that change may be possible. Lawmakers from Capitol Hill to city halls across the country are considering reforms for law enforcement.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published
Funeral service honors George Floyd in his hometown of Houston [Video]

Funeral service honors George Floyd in his hometown of Houston

Family members and friends on Tuesday said a final goodbye to George Floyd at his funeral service in his hometown of Houston. The 46-year-old father's death in police custody in Minneapolis has..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:46Published

George Floyd's brother to testify on Capitol Hill: What to know

 Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, will testify at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on police brutality Wednesday.
FOXNews.com

George Floyd's brother will testify before Congress as lawmakers draft legislation to curb police violence

 Philonise Floyd will testify at a hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, as Democrats draft police reform legislation.
USATODAY.com

George Floyd’s death is ‘changing the world,’ a brother says

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, says he’s testifying to Congress because he wants his brother’s death to be “more than...
Seattle Times


