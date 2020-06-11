Global  

George Floyd's brother, Philonise, urges Congress to implement police reform

CBS News Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Philonise Floyd traveled to Washington, D.C. to urge Congress to do something about police brutality and march along Black Lives Matter Plaza with protesters. Nancy Cordes reports.
News video: George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out

George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out 02:21

 Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, testified on Capitol Hill and pleaded for action regarding police brutality.

