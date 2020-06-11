George Floyd's brother, Philonise, urges Congress to implement police reform
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Philonise Floyd traveled to Washington, D.C. to urge Congress to do something about police brutality and march along Black Lives Matter Plaza with protesters. Nancy Cordes reports.
Cities across the US have been convulsed by protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after being arrested and handcuffed by a white officer who then kneeled on..
As our country faces increased tension in the weeks after George Floyd's death, Fox 4 is taking a deeper look at racial bias in policing. George Floyd died in Minneapolis after an officer was caught on..
