Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
(RNS) Is Martin Gugino an Antifa provocateur? Or a beloved Catholic peace activist who was the victim of police brutality in Buffalo, New York? A Tuesday morning (June 9) tweet from President Donald Trump suggested the former, drawing a wave of shock and outrage from friends of the 75-year-old activist who was shoved to the […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur'

Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' 01:08

 Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him. On...

