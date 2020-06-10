Friends say Gugino is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa
Wednesday, 10 June 2020 () (RNS) Is Martin Gugino an Antifa provocateur? Or a beloved Catholic peace activist who was the victim of police brutality in Buffalo, New York? A Tuesday morning (June 9) tweet from President Donald Trump suggested the former, drawing a wave of shock and outrage from friends of the 75-year-old activist who was shoved to the […]
Trump Says 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Cops Could Be 'Antifa Provocateur' On Tuesday, President Donald Trump cited One America News Network (OANN) in suggesting that 75-year-old Martin Gugino, who was pushed to the ground by Buffalo Police, was trying to "set up" the officers who assaulted him. On...
Tweets about this
Amy RT @DawnofMercy: Today's big Catholic news story was that Trump tweeted a baseless conspiracy theory against Martin Gugino, the Catholic pe… 6 minutes ago
sanjana singh RT @TIME: Friends say elderly protester shoved by Buffalo police is a Catholic peace activist, not Antifa https://t.co/sJkqE9w17R 6 minutes ago
Beth Kress RT @spulliam: Trump tweeted about Martin Gugino. His friends say he is a Catholic peace activist, not an ‘Antifa provocateur’
Good story… 23 minutes ago