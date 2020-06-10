Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statue of former Panthers owner removed from outside stadium
Seattle Times Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, which had stood in front of the team’s stadium since it opened nearly 25 years ago, was removed by workers on Wednesday. “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti

Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti 02:22

 A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Woodford Green, northeast London has been vandalised with graffiti. The footage, filmed on June 10, shows several messages sprayed onto the statue's base. Another statue of the former Prime Minister was targeted during a Black Lives...

Related videos from verified sources

Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula [Video]

Fans Pay Respects To Don Shula

Miami Dolphins fans paid their respects to coach Don Shula on Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Dolphins Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula Friday [Video]

Dolphins Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Don Shula Friday

Miami Dolphins fans can pay their respects to the late Don Shula Friday and Saturday while visiting Shula’s bronze statue outside Hard Rock Stadium.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published
WEB EXTRA: Chopper 4 Over The Don Shula Statue at Hard Rock Stadium [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Chopper 4 Over The Don Shula Statue at Hard Rock Stadium

Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula passed away Monday. Chopper 4 flew over the Don Shula statue outside Hard Rock Stadium

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Statue of former Panthers owner removed from outside stadium

 A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has been removed from the spot where it stood outside the team's stadium for nearly 25 years
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comReuters

Panthers moving Richardson statue as precaution

 The Panthers are removing the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson from its current location in front of Bank of America Stadium, saying they "are concerned...
ESPN Also reported by •Reuters

Tweets about this

tonyjarjour

antoine jarjour RT @thesportsontap: BREAKING: The Jerry Richardson statue is coming down. Charlotte DOT is about the close the road near Bank of America St… 48 seconds ago

WilsonsWorld

Wilson RT @WilsonsWorld: Video: Removal of the statue of former @Panthers owner Jerry Richardson from in front of Bank of America Stadium #CLT #NF… 2 minutes ago

MSpadine

Alessandra RT @QuickTake: The Carolina Panthers removed a statue of its former owner Jerry Richardson. Richardson was accused of making sexually sugg… 3 minutes ago

Dondoe4L

Adonis 🌋 RT @balleralert: The Carolina Panthers are taking down a statue of former team owner Jerry Richardson. According to a team statement, they… 3 minutes ago

GodandtheBear

GodandtheBear Statue of Former Panthers Owner Removed From Outside Stadium https://t.co/j5w98Dapuj 9 minutes ago

NewsForexNews

Forex-News Carolina Panthers remove statue of former owner Jerry Richardson https://t.co/4tTkOT10TH 12 minutes ago

Pissed_Pat

Pissed Pat https://t.co/1oR2wLMl1s Worst. Confederate. ever. 18 minutes ago

Noumanamir

Aflak News https://t.co/6qaGNRWIyx The Carolina Panthers removed a statue of its former owner Jerry Richardson. Aflak news cha… https://t.co/pwZnrRvr8x 18 minutes ago