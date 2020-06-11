Queen Elizabeth takes part in first public video call
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she’s adept at meeting […]
The Queen has taken part in a video call with the Princess Royal and carers supported by the Carers Trust. The monarch chatted with four carers and the trust's chief executive Gareth Howells on June 4 from Windsor Castle.