40 insiders reveal the meteoric rise of Silver Lake's Egon Durban, the tech-focused PE firm's No. 1 dealmaker who strong-armed his way to the top and is about to get $18 billion more to invest

Saturday, 27 June 2020
40 insiders reveal the meteoric rise of Silver Lake's Egon Durban, the tech-focused PE firm's No. 1 dealmaker who strong-armed his way to the top and is about to get $18 billion more to invest· Egon Durban became co-CEO of Silver Lake Partners in December, giving him more control of the tech-focused private-equity firm he joined as a young banker in 1999.
· As Durban rose through the firm, he pushed Silver Lake to expand its investment targets outside of tech and into live events, travel, and content, industries...
