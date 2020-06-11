Top US general Milley admits 'mistake' after Trump photo-op
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () "I should not have been there," said Mark Milley, the most senior US military officer, after accompanying Donald Trump to a photo op following a protest in Washington, DC. He noted the army should stay "apolitical."
General Milley Apologizes for His Role in Trump Photo Op General Milley accompanied President Donald Trump during his photo op in front of St. John's Church last week. Law enforcement officials used tear gas and rubber bullets to remove peaceful protesters who were lawfully demonstrating nearby in...
General *Mark A. Milley*, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has reportedly apologized for taking part in President *Donald Trump's* photo-op at the *St.... Mediaite Also reported by •FT.com •Al Jazeera •Reuters
