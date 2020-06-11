Global  

Sevilla wins derby as La Liga returns with video game look

Seattle Times Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — With a video game look for fans at home, the Spanish league resumed Thursday with Sevilla defeating Real Betis 2-0 in the Seville derby. The highly popular match between the southern rivals marked the league’s return three months after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second top European […]
Video credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Sevilla beat Betis 2-0 in La Liga return

Sevilla beat Betis 2-0 in La Liga return 00:45

 Lucas Ocampos scores and assists as Sevilla see off city rivals Real Betis 2-0 at home in the first La Liga game since the season was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

