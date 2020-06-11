Sevilla wins derby as La Liga returns with video game look
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () MADRID (AP) — With a video game look for fans at home, the Spanish league resumed Thursday with Sevilla defeating Real Betis 2-0 in the Seville derby. The highly popular match between the southern rivals marked the league’s return three months after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second top European […]
