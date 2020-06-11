Trump stirs anger with plans for Juneteenth rally in Tulsa, site of huge massacre of African Americans
Thursday, 11 June 2020 (
4 hours ago) Trump's decision to hold a rally in Tulsa, the backdrop of one of the worst massacres of African Americans in U.S. history, has triggered controversy.
12 hours ago
Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump is planning to restart his campaign rallies. The rallies have been put on pause because of the novel coronavirus. According to the NY Times his first rebooted rally is scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth (June 19th) is a...
Trump To Hold First Rally In Tulsa On Juneteenth 00:30
