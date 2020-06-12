Trump feud escalates over Seattle 'police-free' protest zone

Global  

Trump feud escalates over Seattle 'police-free' protest zoneAn "autonomous" protest camp in Seattle has stoked a verbal battle between the city and US President Donald Trump, who has threatened to send in the military. Mayor Jenny Durkan told him to "go back to your bunker." Seattle's Democrat party mayor Jenny Durkan said it would be "unconstitutional" for US President Donald Trump to send in troops to clear 500 demonstrators from the precinct where police last Monday abandoned a local bureau. Trump had earlier told Fox News: "If we have to go in, we're going to go in," referring to the National Guard, and adding: "These people are not going to occupy a major portion of a great city." Dubbed the "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, by...
