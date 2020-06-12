Global  

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: reportWashington: US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report. The proposed suspension could extend into the government’s new fiscal year beginning October 1, when many new visas are issued, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed administration officials. That could bar any...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid update: India ranks 4th; SC on dead bodies; Trump may suspend H-1B visas

Covid update: India ranks 4th; SC on dead bodies; Trump may suspend H-1B visas 04:28

 From Maharashtra crossing 1 lakh cases to Supreme Court highlighting plight of hospitals in India, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic. India recorded highest single day spike with over 10,000 cases reported. India is also now the 4th nation global in terms of Covid-19 cases....

