Experienced judge assigned to officers' cases in Floyd death

Seattle Times Friday, 12 June 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The cases of the four Minneapolis police officers who face charges in the death of George Floyd have been assigned to a Hennepin County judge who has experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of Derek Chauvin, J. Kueng, Thomas […]
