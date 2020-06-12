Experienced judge assigned to officers’ cases in Floyd death
Friday, 12 June 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The cases of the four Minneapolis police officers who face charges in the death of George Floyd have been assigned to a Hennepin County judge who has experience as both a defense attorney and a prosecutor. Judge Peter Cahill has been assigned to oversee the cases of Derek Chauvin, J. Kueng, Thomas […]
One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday. Ryan Brooks reports.
