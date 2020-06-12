Experienced judge assigned to officers’ cases in Floyd death



Related videos from verified sources Founder of local non-profit honoring fallen officers facing threats



The Cape Coral girl who founded "Blue Line Bears" says she and her family are facing death threats for supporting police officers in the wake of George Floyd's death. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 05:33 Published 20 hours ago COVID-19: Death toll surpasses 11,000 mark in India



The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. According to the reports of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,003 deaths and 10,974 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 3 days ago Jay Pharoah: LA Police Approached At Gunpoint, Knelt On Neck



(CNN) Comedian Jay Pharoah shared surveillance footage of him being detained by Los Angeles police, who allegedly approached him with guns drawn and knelt on his neck in a similar way that led to.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this