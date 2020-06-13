Italian soccer resumes in silence, Juventus reaches final
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Soccer finally resumed in Italy in a surreal atmosphere as Juventus drew with 10-man AC Milan 0-0 to reach the Italian Cup final on the away goals rule. The first leg finished 1-1 in Milan before the coronavirus forced the season to be suspended on March 9. Napoli hosts Inter Milan in the other semifinal second leg on Saturday. The final will be on Wednesday in Rome. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and Juventus dominated, although quality was clearly lacking in both teams following the lengthy hiatus. Neverthless, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said he felt his team played “the best they have this season” in the...