Italian soccer resumes in silence, Juventus reaches final

Saturday, 13 June 2020
Italian soccer resumes in silence, Juventus reaches finalSoccer finally resumed in Italy in a surreal atmosphere as Juventus drew with 10-man AC Milan 0-0 to reach the Italian Cup final on the away goals rule. The first leg finished 1-1 in Milan before the coronavirus forced the season to be suspended on March 9. Napoli hosts Inter Milan in the other semifinal second leg on Saturday. The final will be on Wednesday in Rome. Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty and Juventus dominated, although quality was clearly lacking in both teams following the lengthy hiatus. Neverthless, Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said he felt his team played “the best they have this season” in the...
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Italian Soccer Stadium Cleaned & Sanitized Ahead of Coppa Italia Semi-Final Matches!

Italian Soccer Stadium Cleaned & Sanitized Ahead of Coppa Italia Semi-Final Matches! 00:39

 Stadio San Paolo in Naples, Italy is undergoing a thorough disinfecting ahead of the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg matches. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Italian soccer resumes in eerie silence

 TURIN, Italy (AP) — Soccer finally resumed in Italy — in a surreal atmosphere. Just as for every previous home game, the Allianz Stadium announcer introduced...
