Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf
Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations were put on ice after Erling Haaland scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Borussia Dortmund to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 on Saturday. Dortmund’s last-gasp win cut the gap behind Bayern to four points ahead of the seven-time defending champion’s late game against visiting Borussia […]
