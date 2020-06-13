Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf

Seattle Times Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title celebrations were put on ice after Erling Haaland scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Borussia Dortmund to beat Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 on Saturday. Dortmund’s last-gasp win cut the gap behind Bayern to four points ahead of the seven-time defending champion’s late game against visiting Borussia […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season [Video]

Dortmund's Haaland to miss Paderborn game, Dahoud out for the season

Borussia Dortmund's prolific teenage striker Erling Haaland will miss their next Bundesliga match at Paderborn while Mo Dahoud has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf

Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf Dortmund relief as Haaland scores late to beat Düsseldorf
FOX Sports

Bundesliga results: Erling Haaland scores late winner for Borussia Dortmund, Werder Bremen thrash relegation rivals

 Erling Haaland came off the bench to score a late winner for Borussia Dortmund against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday. The striker had missed the last two games...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this