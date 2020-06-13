Haaland gives lacklustre Dortmund last gasp victory Saturday, 13 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A goal from Erling A goal from Erling Haaland , who came on in the 61st minute, gave Borussia Dortmund a 0-1 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in the Bundesliga . It was a victory Lucien Favre 's did not deserve and the home side hit the woodwork twice in the second period. Borussia Dortmund put Bayern Munich 's title party on hold for at least another week after a 95th minute header by Erling Haaland gave Dortmund a 0-1 win against relegation threatened Dusseldorf. The first half was very uneventful as the game... 👓 View full article

