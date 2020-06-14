Julian Assange indictment fails to mention WikiLeaks video that exposed US 'war crimes' in Iraq

Global  

Julian Assange indictment fails to mention WikiLeaks video that exposed US 'war crimes' in IraqUS prosecutors have failed to include one of WikiLeaks’ most shocking video revelations in the indictment against Julian Assange, a move that has brought accusations the US doesn’t want its “war crimes” exposed in public. Assange, an Australian citizen, is remanded and in ill health in London’s Belmarsh prison while the US tries to extradite him to face 18 charges – 17 under its Espionage Act – for conspiracy to receive, obtain and disclose classified information. The charges relate largely to the US conduct of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, including...
