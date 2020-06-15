Sports News FIFA urges 'tolerance' after Trump's anthem kneeling rebuke https://t.co/qUCCD6qTXN 24 seconds ago Sportsnet "We must all say no to racism and no to violence." FIFA called for “tolerance, mutual respect and common sense” af… https://t.co/Rzg7bJRkl2 1 minute ago FIFA FIFA urges 'tolerance' after Donald Trump's anthem kneeling rebuke - Sportstar https://t.co/bpbpePJtac 2 minutes ago The Pantagraph FIFA appealed Monday for “tolerance, mutual respect and common sense” after U.S. President Donald Trump denounced t… https://t.co/qXbnQCpJi1 2 minutes ago Hindustan Times FIFA urges ‘tolerance’ after Trump’s anthem kneeling rebuke https://t.co/xY9CLOaL5q 5 minutes ago Kyle Morse Trump: No kneeling FIFA: Let’s do the bare minimum and take credit 💪 https://t.co/xtXeBchW8c 5 minutes ago NEWS CENTER Maine FIFA urges 'tolerance' after President Trump's anthem kneeling rebuke https://t.co/YbUJNzZAyS 7 minutes ago Hindustan Times RT @HTSportsNews: “FIFA strongly advocates for tolerance, mutual respect and common sense when such important matters are debated,” read th… 7 minutes ago