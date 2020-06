COVID-19 vaccine search: Germany buys stake in CureVac Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The government will pay €300 million for a 20% stake in the company, which is working on a vaccine for coronavirus . Germany is also one of four countries set to buy 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential vaccine. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Fiona - Pixlondon RT @dw_politics: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm CureVac. https:/… 1 hour ago DW Politics German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm CureVac. https://t.co/MzAO7UZrt0 2 hours ago