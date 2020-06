spiceradioca Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote https://t.co/vjdLBpA2cQ 10 minutes ago CBC World News Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote https://t.co/HEnmXF6Kpr https://t.co/lVtBKd8kXM 12 minutes ago Retweet News 2019 RT @CBCPolitics: Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote https://t.co/WgWPIeQ7cZ #hw #cdnpoli ht… 42 minutes ago CBC Politics Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote https://t.co/WgWPIeQ7cZ #hw… https://t.co/Vx3RIs0cIb 43 minutes ago Dr Wendy's World Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote | CBC News https://t.co/LehDSU3Eyu 43 minutes ago Allister 🌐 Trudeau's long campaign to join UN Security Council winds down as ambassadors vote https://t.co/pRlB1iYDgi https://t.co/PqqoaE6tDZ 44 minutes ago