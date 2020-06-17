Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ring of fire': A rare solar eclipse will be viewable in Africa and Asia. See these dramatic images.

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
On Sunday, parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia will get to see a "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia [Video]

Explainer: Annular solar eclipse to sweep across Africa and Asia

The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in an annular solar eclipse on June 21.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:40Published
Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June [Video]

Solar Eclipse to Sweep Across Africa and Asia in June

TAIPEI — The Moon will cast its shadow over parts of the Eastern Hemisphere from Africa and Eastern Europe to the Pacific in a solar eclipse on June 21, on the same day as the Northern Hemisphere's..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:01Published

Tweets about this