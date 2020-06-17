Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta policeman who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder, could face death penalty

SBS Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
An Atlanta police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide

Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide 00:37

 The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide. Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday. According to Reuters, the Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Brooks's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the back. Mr. Brooks had...

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta policeman who shot Rayshard Brooks charged with murder, faces life in prison

 An Atlanta police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant last week.
SBS

Rayshard Brooks killing: Former Atlanta Officer Garrett Rolfe charged with murder, could face death penalty

 Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced Wednesday that criminal warrants would be issued in connection with the police-involved shooting death...
FOXNews.com

Rayshard Brooks: errors by Atlanta officers leads to charges in shooting death

 Ex-Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Rayshard Brooks.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •HNGNReutersIndependentAl Jazeera

Tweets about this