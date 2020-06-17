

Related videos from verified sources Thousands of excited shoppers expected to flood into shops today



Eager shoppers queued outside Primark stores across the UK as it reopened its doors following lockdown. The budget fashion retail giant was even forced to open early to cope with demand after massive.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 2 days ago A beer garden thought to be the biggest in Britain is being set up



Britain's biggest beer garden capable of seating 500 boozers is set to open on a converted rugby pitch. Rugby league club Barrow Raiders have erected picnic tables in its stadium and hope to be able to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published 2 weeks ago Americans have big travel plans for the summer despite COVID-19



As a result of COVID-19, two-thirds of Americans plan to travel MORE over the summer, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 65% have increased the number of trips they plan.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on May 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources 2020 US Open: Fewer line judges, ball people, events in plan Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open tennis matches at all courts except the two largest arenas

FOX Sports 8 hours ago





Tweets about this