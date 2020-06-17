2020 US Open: Fewer line judges, ball people, events in plan
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open matches at all courts except the two largest arenas and singles qualifying, mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competition are being eliminated entirely. There also will be three ball people instead of six at courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Those are among the changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association as it outlined plans for running its Grand Slam tournament in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament received the go-ahead from the New York...
