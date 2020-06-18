Global  

US official says China not forthcoming in talks with Pompeo

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior State Department official said Thursday that the United States was disappointed by China’s attitude at a meeting between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a top Chinese diplomat in Hawaii this week. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said the Chinese were not “really […]
