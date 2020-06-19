Global  

Joe Biden may win more than 400 electoral votes, but there's a long way to go

Friday, 19 June 2020
Joe Biden may win more than 400 electoral votes, but there's a long way to go(CNN)Former Vice President Joe Biden is well ahead in the national polls right now. More importantly, he holds the advantage in the pivotal swing states. Chances are Biden will still be ahead come November and that he'll win a comfortable, not blowout win. Still, it's worth emphasizing that with more than four months to go there's an incredibly wide range of results that are within the margin of error. Biden could win the largest landslide for a Democrat since Lyndon Johnson in 1964 -- or he could lose to President Donald Trump. For Biden to score a huge win, very little...
