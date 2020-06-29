This Is Why Donald Trump Will Win The 2020 Election – OpEd
Monday, 29 June 2020 () Remember the silent majority that stunned the world and propelled Donald Trump into Office the first time around?
That majority is still there in flesh and blood. Boiling blood I must say. All the demonstrations, all the noise, all the looting and videos of black people beating up white people ought to be the main causes for...
Florida reported just under 9,000 novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Friday. That's a single-day record for the state.
According to Business Insider, it's also the highest number for any state since..
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly argued that the increase in COVID-19 is because more tests are being carried out. But according to HuffPost, at least one prominent medical professional begs to..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:44Published
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as..
US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has hit out at protesters and the media as it scrambled to reset after a disappointing relaunch at a rally beset... News24 Also reported by •New Zealand Herald •Newsmax •Eurasia Review
One throwaway line from Donald Trump's re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma is still causing trouble for White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany three days... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-Day