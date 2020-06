Related videos from verified sources Petition to replace statues with Dolly Parton



There's a move to replace confederate statues in Tennessee with statues of a different state icon - Dolly Parton. The change.org petition has collected more than 6,000 signatures. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago George Canning statue in scaffolding and Winston Churchill monument boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London



Statues of British Prime Ministers George Canning and Winston Churchill in central London were boarded ahead of BLM protests today (June 13th). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:21 Published 1 week ago Need2Know: New Hot Spots, Statues Toppled, & More Jobless Claims



These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, June 11, 2020. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 09:00 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this