UK accused of selling arms to Saudi Arabia a year after court ban

WorldNews Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
UK accused of selling arms to Saudi Arabia a year after court banThe government stands accused of ignoring a landmark court ruling restricting UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia. In a judgment handed down a year ago, the court of appeal ruled it was “unlawful” for the government to have allowed the sale of arms to the kingdom for use in Yemen, where independent estimates suggest a Saudi-led coalition has been responsible for the deaths of...
