UK accused of selling arms to Saudi Arabia a year after court ban
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () The government stands accused of ignoring a landmark court ruling restricting UK arms sales to Saudi Arabia. In a judgment handed down a year ago, the court of appeal ruled it was “unlawful” for the government to have allowed the sale of arms to the kingdom for use in Yemen, where independent estimates suggest a Saudi-led coalition has been responsible for the deaths of...
Saudi Arabia will strictly limit the number of people who can take part in this year's Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca will be limited because of the coronavirus, according to CNN. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said they are limiting the numbers of pilgrims. "The Hajj will...
Victoria became Queen of the British Empire on 20 June 1837 when her uncle, William IV, died. She was just 18. The coronation took place a year later at Westminster Abbey, on Thursday 28 June 1838. On..
Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on June 23 said that the government has decided to cancel the Haj 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "We have decided that Haj pilgrims from..
On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published