Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump 'open to meeting Venezuela's Maduro' amid hints of fragile trust in Guaido

WorldNews Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Trump 'open to meeting Venezuela's Maduro' amid hints of fragile trust in GuaidoIn an apparent overture to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, US President Donald Trump has suggested that he is open to meeting the Latin American leader, also sending signals of his waning confidence in opposition leader Juan Guaido. In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said he would consider meeting his Venezuelan counterpart. "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings," Trump told online news site Axios from the Oval office on Friday. Until now, the Trump administration has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing [Video]

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Protesters, Trump supporters have dialogue at Tulsa rally [Video]

Protesters, Trump supporters have dialogue at Tulsa rally

Several Black Lives Matter demonstrations took place throughout Tulsa on Saturday, at moments with tension between protesters and President Donald Trump supporters. But time and again, there were..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:16Published
President Trump To Hold First Rally Since Pandemic Started [Video]

President Trump To Hold First Rally Since Pandemic Started

President Donald Trump on Saturday is holding his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this

Annette_Taddeo

Annette Taddeo (She/Her/Ella) RT @Annette_Taddeo: If @realDonaldTrump is open to meeting with #Venezuela dictator Nicolás #Maduro, what’s next, Raul Castro, Daniel Orteg… 24 seconds ago

Unusual_Pers0n

Someone Unusual🌺 RT @axios: NEW: President Trump suggested to Axios in an interview that he's had second thoughts about his decision to recognize Juan Guaid… 2 minutes ago

carlospalumbo

Carlos Palumbo RT @PattyLaya: In an interview with @axios Trump suggests doubts about his decision to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader: "… 4 minutes ago

Djijonc

Dave RT @jonathanvswan: Exclusive: In an Oval Office interview with Axios on Friday, President Trump suggested he's had second thoughts about hi… 11 minutes ago

Chris_E_Wilson

Christopher E Wilson RT @Jose_deCordoba: Trump says he is open to meeting with Venezuela's president Maduro, who was recently indicted for drug trafficking. My… 11 minutes ago