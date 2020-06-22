Trump 'open to meeting Venezuela's Maduro' amid hints of fragile trust in Guaido Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

In an apparent overture to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro , US President Donald Trump has suggested that he is open to meeting the Latin American leader, also sending signals of his waning confidence in opposition leader Juan Guaido . In an interview published on Sunday, Trump said he would consider meeting his Venezuelan counterpart. "I would maybe think about that. ... Maduro would like to meet. And I'm never opposed to meetings," Trump told online news site Axios from the Oval office on Friday. Until now, the Trump administration has...


