Two Earthquakes Hit Mizoram in 24 Hrs; PM Modi Assures Support Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, 22 June reviewed the situation in Mizoram after two earthquakes of moderate intensity hit the northeastern state in the last 24 hours. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the...