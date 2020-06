Related videos from verified sources Several officers, firefighter injured after unrest near 40th and Lloyd.



Three people were shot, including two 14-year-olds, a house was set on fire, and police had fired tear gas and pepper spray on some members of a scattered crowd Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:38 Published 6 hours ago BLM protesters 'defending my wife Belly's cause'



Belly Mujinga's husband says that the Black Lives Matter protestors are 'defending her cause'. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:10 Published 11 hours ago Vice President Pence addresses Black Lives Matter movement



Vice President Mike Pence voices opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement and "opportunity zones." Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:20 Published 12 hours ago

Tweets about this