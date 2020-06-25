|
Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says she can't support Trump, will vote for Biden
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
"I've been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices," Carly Fiorina told The Atlantic.
