Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says she can't support Trump, will vote for Biden

USATODAY.com Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
"I've been very clear that I can't support Donald Trump. And, you know, elections are binary choices," Carly Fiorina told The Atlantic.
