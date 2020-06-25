Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Tips for Ensuring That Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Actually Safe

Tips for Ensuring That Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Actually Safe 01:04

 Many beauty companies now offer products without "toxic" or "suspicious" chemicals, but some of these "clean" products have a dirty little secret.

Related videos from verified sources

How to Make Sure Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Safe to Use [Video]

How to Make Sure Your 'Clean Beauty' Products Are Safe to Use

Many beauty companies now offer products without "toxic" or "suspicious" chemicals, but some of these "clean" products have a dirty little secret.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published
Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products [Video]

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products

Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to Stop Locking up Black Beauty Products The retail giants announced they would be halting the practice in response to nationwide protests against inequality. Walgreens Press..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published
Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products [Video]

Walgreens, CVS, Walmart Unlock Black Beauty Products

Business Insider reports that Walgreens and CVS Health will no longer lock away beauty products for Black women and other people of color. CVS Health told Business Insider, "We are taking steps in our..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this