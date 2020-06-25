Unilever to drop terms like ‘whitening’ from beauty products
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Consumer products giant Unilever said Thursday it is aiming for a “more inclusive vision of beauty” in its skin care products and will remove words such as “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its products, a move that comes amid intense global debate about race sparked by the Black Lives Matter […]
