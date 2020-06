Trudeau rejects calls to release Meng Wanzhou Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed out of hand calls from former parliamentarians and diplomats to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and unilaterally end her extradition process — saying such a move would embolden China to detain other Canadians to further its political goals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this