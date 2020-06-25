Global  

‘The noose was real’ – NASCAR releases photo from Talladega

Seattle Times Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Declaring “the noose was real,” NASCAR officials on Thursday released a photo of the rope found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace that prompted a federal investigation that determined it had been there since last October. The incident has put racism front and center for the stock car series that two weeks […]
 NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in a garage stall at Talladega belonging to Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver competing in its top Cup series. Libby Hogan reports.

