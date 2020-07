Tensions rise at virus hot spot apartments in southern Italy Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MONDRAGONE, Italy (AP) — The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that seasonal Bulgarian crop pickers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage virus spread, Campania Gov. Vincenzo De Luca told reporters […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this