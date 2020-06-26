Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YouTube Personality Jenna Marbles Apologizes for Blackface Video

NYTimes.com Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
Jenna Mourey said she was ending her channel, which has more than 20 million subscribers, because of videos from 2011 of her impersonating Nicki Minaj and rapping lyrics about Asians.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Jenna Marbles Is Leaving Youtube After Blackface Backlash

Jenna Marbles Is Leaving Youtube After Blackface Backlash 00:32

 YouTube sensation Jenna Mourey, aka Jenna Marbles, is leaving the platform. According to CNN, Mourey made the announcement on Thursday. The popular youtube star said she is leaving amid controversy over racially offensive videos. She said in a video; "I feel like we're at a time where we are purging...

Related videos from verified sources

Corinna Kopf Reacts To Jenna Marbles Quitting YouTube [Video]

Corinna Kopf Reacts To Jenna Marbles Quitting YouTube

Corinna Kopf reacts to Jenna Marbles leaving YouTube. Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau reunite and spark dating rumors. Plus - Is Corinna really dating David Dobrik?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 03:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Jenna Marbles Announces Departure From YouTube in Tearful Video Over Past Blackface Clip

 While the 33-year-old YouTube star isn't sure if she will be gone from the video platform 'forever,' Jenna shares her desire to 'move on from this channel for...
AceShowbiz

Jenna Marbles Announces Decision to "Move On" From YouTube

 Jenna Marbles is leaving YouTube, 10 years after starting her popular channel. The famous personality posted a brief video titled "A Message" to her channel,...
E! Online


Tweets about this