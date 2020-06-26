Author's estate sues Netflix, claiming Sherlock Holmes' emotions are copyrighted Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Can emotions be copyrighted? The estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle thinks so. A new lawsuit alleges that Netflix did not secure the rights to an “emotional portrayal” of Sherlock Holmes.



In the upcoming movie, Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown stars as the titular character and younger sister of the famous detective, played by Henry Cavill. The film is based on a series of novels, the Enola Holmes Mysteries , by Nancy Springer, who created the new teenage character.



In the books and film, Sherlock is portrayed as a cold man who “then changes to respond to (his sister) with warmth and kindness.”



In a lawsuit filed June 23, the Doyle estate alleges Springer’s novels “borrowed ideas not only from public domain stories but also the Copyrighted Stories by Doyle.” While stories written by Conan Doyle before 1923 are no longer copyrighted, anything published after that is strictly the property of his estate.



The lawsuit, filed against Netflix, the film’s production company, Springer and her publisher, alleges that “emotional warmth, respect for women and (Sherlock’s) kindness in relationships” are characteristics that are protected by trademark.



Sherlock is popularly known as an “aloof and unemotional man” and his personality only started to evolve in stories published after 1923, the lawsuit claims.



Conan Doyle wrote the copyrighted stories, published between 1923 and 1927, after the First World War. His eldest son and his brother died in the war, the lawsuit says, and this loss inspired Conan Doyle to make Sherlock more human.



“Conan Doyle made the surprising artistic decision to have his most famous character—known around the world as a brain without a heart — develop into a character with a heart. Holmes became warmer. He became capable of friendship. He could express emotion. He began to respect women,” the lawsuit says.



“ These new characteristics have been licensed and are a substantial part of the characters known to movie-goers and television watchers around the world.”



The lawsuit acknowledges that Enola is the original creation of Springer. But at the same time, she has taken “characters, settings and plots from both public domain and Copyrighted Stories,” it says.



The Doyle estate has been battling trademark and copyright issues for years.



In 2014, author and editor Leslie Knighter filed a lawsuit against the Doyle estate after the latter claimed that Knighter did not obtain authorization for making In the Company of Sherlock Holmes . A federal judge in Illinois ruled that anything published before 1923 is in the public domain and can be transformed and reused by other authors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



In 2015, the Doyle estate filed a lawsuit alleging that the film company Miramax infringed on the Doyle estate’s intellectual property. The movie Mr. Holmes portrayed the detective at the time of his retirement, engaged in his last unsolved case, which is described in the copyrighted stories. However, the lawsuit was dismissed and both parties made a settlement outside court, Variety reported.



Netflix and the other defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit.

