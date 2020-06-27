Angela Merkel: UK will have to live with consequences of looser ties with EU
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () Angela Merkel has warned Britons will have to “live with the consequences” of Boris Johnson rejecting Theresa May’s plan to continue close economic ties with Brussels after Brexit. The German chancellor spoke with six European newspapers ahead of Germany assuming the rotating presidency of the EU council on July 1st, and a day after Mr Johnson’s senior Brexit adviser signalled the next phase of talks with the bloc would...