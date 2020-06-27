Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Angela Merkel: UK will have to live with consequences of looser ties with EU

WorldNews Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
Angela Merkel: UK will have to live with consequences of looser ties with EUAngela Merkel has warned Britons will have to “live with the consequences” of Boris Johnson rejecting Theresa May’s plan to continue close economic ties with Brussels after Brexit. The German chancellor spoke with six European newspapers ahead of Germany assuming the rotating presidency of the EU council on July 1st, and a day after Mr Johnson’s senior Brexit adviser signalled the next phase of talks with the bloc would...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Johnson repeats no-deal threat after Merkel warns of economic ‘consequences’

 Boris Johnson has repeated his threat of walking away from trade talks with Brussels after German chancellor Angela Merkel warned Britain would have to “live...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

man_gom

Manuel Gomez @thejtlewis @HillaryClinton The most similar person to Angela Merkel you will ever have. 2 hours ago

SilvergnomeNo1

Ghislaine Povey RT @brexit_sham: Merkel - "The UK will have to live with the consequences of Johnson failing to maintain close economic ties with the EU as… 2 hours ago

morris61816443

morris @RedTRaccoon It’s all good, once he’s removed Angela Merkel will have her day when Douche bank will be forced to re… https://t.co/zHRnajT9TW 3 hours ago

Kathyismyname64

Kathy RT @BrexitBin: "Angela Merkel said the UK will have to 'live with the consequences' of ditching the plan to maintain close ties with the EU… 5 hours ago

anna_plotkin

nancy1021 RT @bluebird21833: A complete psychopath & a misogynist.He tries but he never manages to ruffle the feathers of Angela Merkel.She must have… 6 hours ago

Arm545556

Teresa Conant RT @DailyMailUK: Angela Merkel says Britain will have to 'live with the consequences' of loosening ties with the EU https://t.co/LEV0F0bEEG 6 hours ago

bluebird21833

Amanda A complete psychopath & a misogynist.He tries but he never manages to ruffle the feathers of Angela Merkel.She must… https://t.co/imgGel44fE 6 hours ago

AnthonyBuckney

Anthony B ""We grew up in the certain knowledge that the United States wanted to be a world power. Should the US now wish to… https://t.co/K2Hcgrd6pl 8 hours ago