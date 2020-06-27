Judge: US must free migrant children detained with parents

Global  

WorldNews Saturday, 27 June 2020
Judge: US must free migrant children detained with parentsHOUSTON: A federal judge on Friday ordered the release of children held with their parents in US immigration jails and denounced the Trump administration's prolonged detention of families during the coronavirus pandemic. US District Judge Dolly Gee's order applies to children held for more than 20 days at three family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Some have been detained since last year. Citing the recent spread of the virus in two of the three facilities, Gee set a deadline of July 17 for children to either be...
