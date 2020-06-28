Global  

Pride events go online this year to mark 50th anniversary

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Pride events go online this year to mark 50th anniversaryParis: Fifty years on from the first Gay Pride march, the LGBT community and their supporters took many of their events online Saturday, responding to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. While some activists took to the streets to mark the event, much of the movement's energy was channelled into Global Pride, a 24-hour online event broadcast live online. London Pride, one of the biggest events in the Gay Pride calendar, was one major victim of the new restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Online events replaced it under the slogan: "Postponed, but still united". But veteran...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Lockdown won't stop the glitz and glamour of Pride

Lockdown won't stop the glitz and glamour of Pride 01:25

 With Pride events canceled around the world, a group of friends created an online virtual Pride event that spanned continents, languages and cultures.

