Canadian companies Lululemon, MEC and Arc'teryx join Facebook ad boycott Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Lululemon Athletica, Mountain Equipment Co-op and Arc'teryx are joining a growing list of top international brands vowing not to advertise on Facebook in July because of hateful content that continues to spread on the social media platform. 👓 View full article

