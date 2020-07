Tweets about this Jake Niall RT @agerealfooty: SUSPENDED: The AFL has come down hard on @CollingwoodFC's Steele Sidebottom. https://t.co/bW1sc3dV9A 6 minutes ago Real Footy (AFL) SUSPENDED: The AFL has come down hard on @CollingwoodFC's Steele Sidebottom. https://t.co/bW1sc3dV9A 11 minutes ago