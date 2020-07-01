Global  

'Won't appear for Chinese app against India': Ex-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi refuses to represent TikTok in court

DNA Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
Rohatgi said that he will not appear for TikTok, a Chinese app, in a case against the Government of India.
 Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps in India amid the rising tensions between India, China. Modi government executed a big digital surgical strike against China, stating that the apps were banned for “activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,...

