Airbus cuts 15,000 jobs as it restructures amid Covid-19 crisis
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () London — Airbus has embarked on the most extensive restructuring in its history, setting out plans to cut 15,000 civil-aerospace jobs as it attempts to steer through the crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The European planemaker will eliminate more than 10,000 positions across its main bases in Germany and France, part of an 11% reduction in global headcount, according to a statement on Tuesday. CEO Guillaume Faury has said the company’s output will be 40% lower than expected for two years due to a dramatic slump in demand for aircraft, and has previously warned it is bleeding cash. “The crisis the aviation sector is facing will be of a length and magnitude that calls for more...
Aerospace giant Airbus is planning to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the company announced. The news is a huge blow to its site at Broughton in north Wales, where wings are manufactured, and its other factory at Filton in Bristol. The company is cutting 15,000 jobs...
Around 2,000 management jobs are being axed at Royal Mail as it looks to slash costs in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The group said the job cuts come as part of a management overhaul under plans..
