Toll rises to at least 162 in Myanmar jade mine landslide

WorldNews Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Toll rises to at least 162 in Myanmar jade mine landslideHPAKANT, Myanmar--At least 162 people were killed Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the government’s failure to take action against unsafe conditions. The Myanmar Fire Service Department, which coordinates rescues and other emergency services, announced about 12 hours after the morning disaster that 162 bodies had been recovered from the landslide in Hpakant, the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. The most detailed estimate of Myanmar’s jade industry said it generated about $31 billion (3.3 trillion yen) in 2014. Hpakant is a rough and...
