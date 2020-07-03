No, I’m Not Building Anything on Ethereum: Elon Musk Denies Rumors

Global  

No, I’m Not Building Anything on Ethereum: Elon Musk Denies RumorsA year after the famous Hollywood actor William Shatner tweeted that Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin were deciding what to build on Ethereum, the Tesla CEO refuted the rumor but said that he had nothing against the network. Musk: Not Building On Ethereum The Canadian actor, arguably most well-known for his role as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, has been quite favorable towards blockchain and cryptocurrencies in the past. William Shatner...
