Super Rugby in Australia returns as Reds beat Waratahs 32-26 Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Queensland Reds ended a seven-year, 11-match losing streak against the New South Wales Waratahs with a 32-26 win over their often bitter state rivals in the opening match of the Super Rugby Australia competition on Friday. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, the match was played before a crowd of 5,590 fans […] 👓 View full article