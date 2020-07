"Let's not blow it now, folks" says PM Johnson



Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons on Friday not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 11 hours ago

Face coverings to be mandatory for shoppers in Scotland



Wearing face coverings will become mandatory in shops in Scotland from July 10, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.During the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon also.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago